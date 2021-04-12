Cops Reprimanded for Hitting COVID-19 Patient’s Relatives in MP

In a shocking incident in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, 11 April, police officials beat villagers after a dispute with health workers over allegedly hospitalising a COVID patient.

The incident captured on video has gone viral, where the police personnel are seen hitting a man and two women with long plastic pipes. Some men were also seen attacking the police with sticks.

The incident has drawn public flak, after which two police officials were “line attached” as punishment. Line attached is when a police official is taken off field duty and deployed in the police line as a form of punishment.