COVID Surge: Lockdown in MP Urban Areas From Friday to Monday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 8 April, announced that there will be a lockdown in all urban areas in the state from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"From 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, a lockdown will be imposed in urban areas in Madhya Pradesh will be closed," he said.

"In cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after a meeting of the crisis management group. We're demarcating containment areas in big cities," Chouhan was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh had reported 4,043 new cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 3,18,014 and the death toll to 4,086.