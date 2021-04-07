MP Man Thrashed to ‘Enforce Safety Measures’; 2 Cops Suspended

In a video that went viral on social media, two policemen can be seen thrashing a man in Indore on Tuesday, after they reportedly found him not wearing a mask properly.

The policemen were identified as Kamal Prajapat and Dharmendra Jat, both of whom were suspended once the video came to light, NDTV reported.

In view of the rising COVID cases, masks have been made mandatory and COVID-appropriate behaviour is expected, amid other restrictions put in several states.