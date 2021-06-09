Centre Places Orders for 44 Crore Doses of Covishield, Covaxin

The Government of India has placed fresh orders for a total of 44 crore new vaccine doses, according to a press statement released on 8 June, Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry has placed an order for 25 crore doses of Covishield vaccine and 19 crore doses of Covaxin.

The vaccine doses will be available starting now, until December 2021.

This development comes a day after the Prime Minister announced a return to the policy of a centralised vaccination programme for the country.