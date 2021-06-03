Centre Books 30 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Shots From Biological E
The vaccine being developed by Biological E is likely to be available in the next few months.
The Government of India has negotiated a deal with Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E for the purchase of 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, 3 June.
The vaccine being developed by Biological E is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in a few months.
The arrangement with M/s Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial help.Health Ministry
"These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to M/s Biological E," the press release stated.
The proposal of M/s Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).
Biological-E COVID Vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India from Preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies. Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 cr but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.Health Ministry
"This has been undertaken as part of Government of India's ‘Mission COVID Suraksha - the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ which was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0," the ministry's statement added.
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Biological E is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
The Centre's deal with Biological E comes at a time when the country is reeling from a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, three vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V – have been approved for use in India.
The government is now anticipating a speedy launch of Sputnik Light, Russia’s single-dose vaccine, for use in India. Stakeholders have been told to ensure fast-track the approval procedures for the Russian vaccine.
