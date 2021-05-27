FAQ: When Will Children Be Able to Get COVID Vaccine in India? 

Even though the number of children falling ill during the coronavirus pandemic has been less compared to the youth and the elderly, we can't say for certain that children will be safe in the future. While we haven't seen critical cases in children so far, some kids can get very sick and have complications.

Experts say that the children are at a greater risk, since they have not been vaccinated.

Simultaneously, we will have to ensure safety measures are taken at schools, so that exams and other activities for children can be resumed. This depends heavily on the usage of masks, social distancing, healthy hygiene and vaccination.

When will the vaccine be available for children? In which countries are vaccines available for children so far? What is the update regarding the trial of COVID vaccine for children? Here are the details.