FAQ: When Will Children Be Able to Get COVID Vaccine in India?
Experts say that children are at a greater risk of getting COVID, since they have not been vaccinated.
Experts say that the children are at a greater risk of getting COVID, since they have not been vaccinated. | (Photo: PTI)
Even though the number of children falling ill during the coronavirus pandemic has been less compared to the youth and the elderly, we can't say for certain that children will be safe in the future. While we haven't seen critical cases in children so far, some kids can get very sick and have complications.
Simultaneously, we will have to ensure safety measures are taken at schools, so that exams and other activities for children can be resumed. This depends heavily on the usage of masks, social distancing, healthy hygiene and vaccination.
When will the vaccine be available for children? In which countries are vaccines available for children so far? What is the update regarding the trial of COVID vaccine for children? Here are the details.
Is Pfizer’s vaccine safe and effective for children?
In a press release issued by the company on 31 March, it was reported that Pfizer's vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in a Phase 3 study involving 2,260 people in the age group of 12 to 15.
The trial found 18 cases of coronavirus in the placebo group (1,129) and no case of infection in the vaccine group (1,131).
Pfizer and BioNTech dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 seamless study to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age.
I’m in the 12th grade. Will I be able to get vaccinated before my board exams are conducted?
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has suggested that before conducting the Class 12 board exams, Centre should purchase vaccine for children above the age of 12.
If the vaccines that are eligible for 18-year-olds can be given to 17.5 year olds after consultation with health experts, then the existing vaccines should be immediately given to class 12 children, he said.
Which other companies are conducting vaccine trials for children?
In addition to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson has begun conducting trials for those aged 12 to 18 years.