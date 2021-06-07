Centralised Vaccine Policy: BJP Ministers Hail PM; Oppn Credits SC

(Image: The Quint)
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 7 June, announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.
While many, including a barrage of leaders from the ruling party, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the move, others thanked the Supreme Court of India, stating that it is the apex court that ought to be credited for the Centre's “u-turn.”
From Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, a number of leaders came forward to applaud the (re) centralisation of the vaccine policy, and to thank PM Modi for it.
Yet others, including Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said that this decision should have been taken months earlier, and has only been taken now after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre.
The Supreme Court had on Wednesday, 2 June, termed the Centre’s “Liberalised Vaccination Policy” as “arbitrary and irrational”, as it does not provide free vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
The top court observed, “Due to the importance of vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group, the policy of the Central government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first two phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination by the state/UT governments and private hospitals for the persons between 18 to 44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational,” LiveLaw reported.
