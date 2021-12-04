Bengaluru Doctor with Omicron COVID Variant Is Recovering Well

All suspected persons reportedly have no breathing issues or serious complications. Normal COVID-19 protocols have been followed.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru-based anaesthesiologist, who was among the first to have been detected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India, has reportedly recovered well.
The doctor is under isolation at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. The primary contacts—his wife, an ophthalmologist, their daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, had contracted COVID-19—are in a stable health condition.
The patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent for genome testing, said Karnataka government officials.
All suspected persons reportedly have no breathing issues or serious complications. Normal COVID-19 protocols have been followed. The anaesthesiologist found that the Omicron variant first showed symptoms of severe body ache, chills and mild fever.
An entire floor of the designated hospital has been reserved for the treatment of people infected with the Omicron variant.
The doctor, who was discharged earlier on 29 November following a negative RT-PCR test report, was readmitted after tests revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities have sealed off his house, officials said.
Omicron, detected in South Africa, has been designated a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation.