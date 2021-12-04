WATCH: Is India Ready for the Omicron Variant? We Speak to Dr Srinath Reddy

The Quint will speak to Dr K. Srinath Reddy, the president of the Public Health Foundation of India.
With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed to have reached India after two cases were detected in Karnataka, The Quint speaks to Dr K Srinath Reddy, the president of the Public Health Foundation of India.
As concern spreads across the country and questions are asked about more suspected cases, Dr Reddy will discuss the variant and India's strategy going forward.
Dr Reddy will discuss what we know about Omicron so far, the vaccines, the possibility of breakthrough infections and whether there is a need for booster doses.
Also on the table for discussion will be vaccines for children, and the biggest question: Will Omicron lead to COVID-19 turning endemic?

