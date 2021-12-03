COVID: Study Shows Omicron 3x More Likely to Cause Reinfection Than Delta, Beta

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Live News. Two cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in India so far.
A preliminary study by South African scientists published on Thursday, 2 December, suggests that the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta variants.
Two cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant have been reported in India so far, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Thursday at a press conference held in New Delhi.
Both cases have been found in Karnataka, in fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years. Contact tracing is being done, government authorities said at the press conference, adding that the public need not panic.
Meanwhile, a UK study testing seven different COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses found most of them increased antibodies, with shots from Moderna Inc and the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE partnership performing best.
'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised alarm bells across the globe
According to the World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences," WHO had said on Monday, 29 November
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported by South Africa on 24 November 2021
In Netherlands, the variant reportedly emerged a week prior to its detection in SA
Five contacts of an omicron patient – a doctor from Bengaluru – have tested COVID-positive, Karnataka announced on Thursday. This came shortly after the Union health ministry said the first patients of the new COVID variant have been found in the state.
The patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent for genome testing, Karnataka said amid concern over the highly infectious strain that has set off global alarm.
The findings, based on data collected by the country's health system, provides the first epidemiological evidence about Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection.
