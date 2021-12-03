COVID: Study Shows Omicron 3x More Likely to Cause Reinfection Than Delta, Beta

A preliminary study by South African scientists published on Thursday, 2 December, suggests that the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta variants.

Two cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant have been reported in India so far, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Thursday at a press conference held in New Delhi.

Both cases have been found in Karnataka, in fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years. Contact tracing is being done, government authorities said at the press conference, adding that the public need not panic.

Meanwhile, a UK study testing seven different COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses found most of them increased antibodies, with shots from Moderna Inc and the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE partnership performing best.