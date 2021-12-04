'No Evidence Yet to Prove Omicron Severely Affecting Kids': Experts

A large number of infections are being reported in children under 5 years of age as the “highly transmissible” Omicron variant rages through South Africa.

Since alerting the world about the new variant, the country is seeing a sharp surge in numbers with 16,055 new infections being logged over just a day on Friday, taking the total cases in the country to over three million.

But what is worrying South African health officials, is the high number of hospitalisation of children under five and teenagers, unlike the previous waves which had not caused any serious illness among children.

Reports quoted government adviser Waasila Jassat as saying, “The incidence in those under 5 is now second highest, second only to those over 60...We’ve always seen children not being very heavily affected by the COVID epidemic in the past, not having many admissions. In the third wave, we saw more admissions in young children under 5 and in teenagers, 15-19, and now, at the start of this fourth wave, we have seen quite a sharp increase across all age groups, but particularly in the under 5s.”