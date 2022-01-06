Amid Mumbai's COVID Surge, BMC Releases New Home Isolation Guidelines

Patient should at all times use triple layer medical mask. They should discard mask after eight hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet or is visibly soiled. In the event of Caregiver entering the room, both Caregiver and patient may preferably consider using the N95 mask

Used mask should be cut into pieces and put in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours, and then discarded

Patient must take rest and drink lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration

Patient must follow respiratory etiquettes at all times

Patient must wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with alcohol-based sanitizer

Patient must not share personal items including utensils with other people in the household

Frequently touched surfaces in the room such as tabletops, doorknobs handles, etc must be cleaned frequently with soap or detergent and water. The cleaning can be undertaken either by the patient or the caregiver duly following required precautions such as use of masks and gloves

Patient is advised to self monitor blood oxygen saturation with pulse oximeter, their daily temperature, as well as their general health. In case of deterioration in symptoms, the patient must report the same promptly