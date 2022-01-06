Amid Mumbai's COVID Surge, BMC Releases New Home Isolation Guidelines

As COVID cases across the country continue to spike, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the city's active caseload to 79,260. (Image for representational purpose.)
Amid a rapid surge in Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, 6 January, released new home isolation guidelines.
“BMC had issued the Home lsolation guidelines earlier, which is now revised for patients and care givers to guide them during home isolation. This guidelines are based on Government of India's guidelines dated 5 January,” the BMC said in its circular.
As COVID cases across the country continue to spike, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the city's active caseload to 79,260. Meanwhile, India, on Thursday, reported 90,928 new coronavirus cases, a massive jump from the 58,097 cases on Wednesday.
WHAT ARE THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PATIENTS?
According to the BMC circular, the instructions for the patients are:
Patient must isolate themselves from other household members, stay in an identified room and away from other people at home, especially from the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc
The patient should stay in a well-ventilated room with cross ventilation and windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in
Patient should at all times use triple layer medical mask. They should discard mask after eight hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet or is visibly soiled. In the event of Caregiver entering the room, both Caregiver and patient may preferably consider using the N95 mask
Used mask should be cut into pieces and put in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours, and then discarded
Patient must take rest and drink lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration
Patient must follow respiratory etiquettes at all times
Patient must wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with alcohol-based sanitizer
Patient must not share personal items including utensils with other people in the household
Frequently touched surfaces in the room such as tabletops, doorknobs handles, etc must be cleaned frequently with soap or detergent and water. The cleaning can be undertaken either by the patient or the caregiver duly following required precautions such as use of masks and gloves
Patient is advised to self monitor blood oxygen saturation with pulse oximeter, their daily temperature, as well as their general health. In case of deterioration in symptoms, the patient must report the same promptly
“The status shall be shared with the treating Medical Officer as well as surveillance teams/Control room,” as per the BMC circular.
WHAT ARE BMC'S INSTRUCTIONS FOR CAREGIVERS?
Meanwhile, caregivers have been asked to wear a triple layer medical mask at all times and an “N95 mask may be considered when in the same room with the ill person.” Further they have been asked to practice hand hygiene as well avoid touching their face, nose or mouth; among other instructions such as:
Avoid direct contact with body fluids (respiratory, oral secretions including saliva) of the patient. Use disposable gloves while handling the patient
Avoid exposure to potentially contaminated items in his immediate environment.
Food must be provided to the patient in his room. Utensils and dishes used by the patient should be cleaned with soap/detergent and water while wearing gloves. The utensils may be re-used after proper cleaning
Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items. Use triple layer medical mask and disposable gloves while cleaning or handling surfaces, clothing or linen used by the patient.
Perform hand hygiene before and after removing gloves
WHAT ARE 'ASYMPTOMATIC CASES' AND WHAT ARE 'MILD CASES'
As pointed out by the BMC:
“The asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%.”
“Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%.”
MORE DETAILS
Further as per the BMC:
Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung liver kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease etc. shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer / Doctor
Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy, etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer/Doctor
While a patient is allowed home isolation, all other members in the family including other contacts shall follow the home quarantine guidelines
Home Isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women two weeks before Expected Date of Delivery (EDD)
FULL GUIDELINES
Read BMC's full guidelines here:
