125 Passengers on Italy-Amritsar Flight Test COVID Positive

"125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Amritsar airport," Amritsar Airport Director VK Seth was quoted as saying by ANI on Thursday, 6 January.
(Photo: iStock)
As per Seth, the plane was carrying 179 passengers.
On Wednesday, 5 January, the state recorded 1,811 new COVID-19 infections and four fatalities, taking the total case tally in the state to 6,08,723. Punjab was also one of the states that was pulled up by the Centre over a decrease in the number of COVID-19 tests.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar on Thursday, asked them to ramp up their COVID-19 testing, saying that the decline was a 'cause of concern'.
Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, the country reported 90,928 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a huge jump from the 58,097 cases on the previous day.
(With inputs from ANI.)
