India Sees 90k New COVID Cases in Massive Jump, Omicron Tally at 2,630

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, India reported 90,928 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 6 January, a massive jump from the 58,097 cases on Wednesday.

The country has reported 325 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,85,401.

The country's Omicron tally stands at 2,630, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of cases.