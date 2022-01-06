In Stats: What Do Mumbai's Rising Numbers Say About the 3rd Wave of Covid?

On Wednesday, 5 January, Mumbai logged a record 15,166 positive cases of Covid-19 — highest single day tally registered by the city since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
On Wednesday, 5 January, Mumbai logged a record 15,166 fresh cases of Covid-19 — highest single day tally registered by the city since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. During the peak of the second wave, Mumbai had recorded 11,163 cases on 4 April 2021.
As per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of the city, in about nine days, the city’s active caseload has increased 18 times as it went up from 809 cases on 27 December 2021 to 15,166 cases on 5 January 2022.
As cases in the metropolis continue to rise at a much faster rate than what was observed with previous variants, stricter curbs and guidelines have been put in place by the state government and the BMC.
The Quint spoke to experts and analysed data available in public domain to understand the severity of the situation in Mumbai, level of preparedness, and the many outcomes of a possible third wave of Covid.
Even as the number of active cases continue to double every two-three days, hospitalisation has remained low in comparison to what the city witnessed during the second wave of Covid last year.
It is to be noted, however, that there is an upward trend in hospitalisation.
Data released by the BMC suggests that between 31 December 2021 and 5 January 2022, daily Covid-related hospitalisations have gone up from 497 to 1218.
Internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, who has co-authored The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, told The Quint that the low hospitalisation numbers can be attributed to three main factors.
“The first is immunity, both due to past infections and vaccination. Secondly, preliminary reports suggest that the Omicron variant is inherently less virulent than the Delta variant but this is not to insinuate that Omicron variant is harmless or benign. The third factor is that we are still very early in this wave. There is an epidemiological timeline between when an individual gets infected, when the infection is detected, and when they land up in the hospital," says Dr Parikh.
Murad Banaji, a mathematician working on disease modelling, however, points out that there is no data on how well vaccines or previous infections protect against Omicron.
“Small drops make a big difference. If, say, protection drops from 95% to 90%, that will double the expected hospitalisations,” he wrote in his Twitter thread.
Banaji also points out that there is a possibility that India might mirror a shorter third wave, much like what was seen in South Africa, which officially exited the third wave of Covid-19 infections in September 2021.
The third wave in South Africa rapidly increased for two weeks before the numbers started coming down. Most cases were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms.
In his Twitter thread, Banaji noted that with the limited availability of data, and countries in Europe and North America breaking previous infection records, there are other possible trajectories as well which India might follow. “This will depend on the severity of Omicron and policy decisions to control the spread,” he wrote.
According to Dr Parikh, while numbers indicate that we might as well be in week two of the third wave of the pandemic, Mumbai is prepared to deal with it.
“Mumbai has also done a good job by decentralising the Covid response, by building decent ward war rooms, and by scaling infrastructure,” he adds
According to the city's civic body, Mumbai has 22,098 Dedicated Covid Health Center (DCHC), Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) and jumbo facilities beds. As of now, 13,389 Covid Care Center (CCC) beds are available, with doctors and nurses on duty round the clock. In addition to this, there are 2,583 ICU beds, 1,368 ventilator beds and 11,782 oxygen beds as per 5 January.
As A part of fresh restrictions imposed to check the spread of the virus in Mumbai, beaches, open grounds, sea faces, and other public places have been made off-limits to people in the city between 5 pm and 5 am till 15 January.
Large gatherings have been banned and war rooms have been set up in all 24 wards to manage hospital admissions, oxygen and medicine requirements, and vaccination.
Speaking to The Quint, Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious disease expert and member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, says that as of now Omicron is just a variant and not an aggressive disease.
“There are several factors which determine a patient’s immunity against a virus. These range from previous infection to vaccine or a bit of both. We cannot say with certainty that anybody is 100% immune or less vulnerable to the new variant because of any reason whatsoever," he says.
