Six New Cases of UK Variant Found in India, What Does This Mean?  

On Tuesday, 29 December, the government said that six people, who had returned from the United Kingdom to India, have been found to be positive with the new UK coronavirus variant genome.

Samples of three UK returnees were tested and found positive for the new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune, the Health Ministry said.

"All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the government said in a release.