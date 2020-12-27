Watch: How Is Delhi Airport Preparing to Handle COVID-19 Vaccine?

Video Producer: Mythreyee Ramesh
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
As India gears up for a massive vaccination drive against the novel COVID-19, there are multiple questions about the logistics involved, including transportation and storage of vaccines which will determine their efficacy.
Stating that the Centre has been working with state governments for the past four months with regard to vaccine rollout, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan indicated that India may begin the vaccination drive in January 2021.
All eyes are now on airports across the country which will play a crucial role in the handling and distribution of the vaccines. So, how exactly are they preparing? Do they have the required infrastructure?
The Quint takes you to the Delhi Airport – India's largest cargo hub – to show how it is gearing up for the big task.
Does the cargo terminal have the capability to handle large cargo?
How is the airport planning to handle the temperature requirements for vaccine?
How will the airport ensure fast movement of vaccines in and out of the airport?
What is a transshipment hub?
Transshipment is the shipment of goods or containers – in this case, vaccine – to an intermediate destination, then to another destination. The Delhi airport is likely to be an intermediate destination for vaccine, not just for India but also other regions of the world.
Does this mean India can handle Pfizer vaccine?
There is no clarity on this. Questions though remain on India’s capacity to maintain cold-chain for Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID vaccine that demands a temperature control of -70 degree Celsius. Watch this space for more updates.
