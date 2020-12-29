India’s COVID Tally at 1.02 Cr With 16,432 New Cases; 1.48 L Dead

India on Tuesday, 29 December, reported 16,432 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,24,303. The death toll increased by 252 to 1,48,153.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,68,581 active cases across the country, while 98,07,569 patients have been discharged. A total of 24,900 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
16,98,01,749 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 28 December, of which 9,83,695 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to below three lakh now.
Published: 29 Dec 2020,10:46 AM IST