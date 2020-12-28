COVID Surveillance, Containment Guidelines Extended Till 31 Jan
The MHA issued the fresh order, extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance in the first month of the new year
IANS
Breaking News
Published:
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the fresh order, extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance in the first month of the new year. | (Photo: IANS)
Despite the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases, the central government on Monday extended till 31 January next year the safety guidelines directing states and Union Territories (UTs) to maintain surveillance and follow containment measures set earlier.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the fresh order, extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance in the first month of the new year.
“While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK),” the ministry said in a statement.
As per the ministry, there is clear direction to promote appropriate behaviour in times of COVID-19 and its strict enforcement.
It also directed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities be followed "scrupulously".
The fresh order comes at a time when India logged 20,021 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,02,07,871, along with 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,47,901 as per latest data. In the last 24 hours, 21,131 people have recovered, taking the total number of the recovered people to 97,82,669. There are 2,77,301 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.83 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent.
The MHA order considers the new strain of the COVID-19 virus which has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 percent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK have been shut down to avoid the spread of the new mutant.