Pics: From Zendaya to Sandra Oh, Celebs at Their Stylish Best at Emmys 2022

Sandra Oh, Nicholos Braun and Zendaya at the 74th Emmy Awards.
(Photo: Twitter)
Zendaya looked stunning in Valentino. She made history after winning her second Emmy for the best lead actress for Euphoria.
Actor, producer Geena Davis wore Rani Zakhem Couture
The cast of Squid Games at the 74th Emmy. The show won 6 Emmys out of 14.
Jean Smart walked the red carpet in Christian Siriano. She won an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Hacks.
Sandra Oh dazzled in Rodarte. She was nominated for her role in the drama series Killing Eve.
Julia Garner was spotted wearing Gucci. She won the award for best supporting actress for Ozark.
Quinta Brunson in Dolce & Gabbana at the 74th Emmy Awards. Quinta created history after winning the best writer for a comedy series 'Abbott Elementary'
'Succession' star Nicholas Braun in Dior Homme and Fred Leighton jewels.
Colman Domingo, the Euphoria actor, dazzled in Dolce & Gabbana
Elle Fanning wore a long gown designed by'The Great'costume designer Sharon Long
The 74th Emmys, as expected was an extrordinary affair of talent, entertainment and a whole lot of style. Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus won the top awards, and stars like Zendaya and Quinta Brunson broke records after winning their respective awards.
But as much as the fans wait for the award ceremony, they are equally excited for the stunning red carpet looks from their favorite stars! From Zendaya, to Sandra Oh and Nicholos Braun we bring to you a glimpse from the dazzling night of stars.
