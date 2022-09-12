A Marvel Fan Reviews Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra'

When the trailer for Brahmastra released in June, with all the VFX bells and whistles possible, several people started comparing it to Marvel. Considering how omnipresent Marvel has been in the world of superheroes, fantastical landscapes, and VFX in general, the comparison seemed inevitable.

With that in mind, I went to watch Brahmastra and as someone who has loved the MCU for a while now, I left the theatre impressed.