Secunderabad Hotel Fire: Building Lacked NOC, Survivors Narrate Hellish Escape

Around 10 pm on Monday, 12 September, K Keshavan, 27, woke up to someone pounding on his hotel room door. He was in room number 405 of Ruby Luxury Hotel, Secunderabad where a massive fire had broken out around 9.30 pm.

As he opened the door, he could see another panicked guest – the occupant of room number 406 – who asked him to break open the hotel room window.

"Till I heard the knock on the door, I was not aware that there was a fire raging nearby. But when I opened the door, I saw thick smoke in the hallway," Keshavan told The Quint. What happened next was a heroic decision that saved his life.

The fire accident has claimed the lives of eight persons, Hyderabad North Zone DCP Chandana Deepti told The Quint.