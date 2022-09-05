Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives in Delhi, Begins 4-Day India Visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday, 5 September as she begins her four-day state visit to India.
(Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday, 5 September, as she began her four-day official visit to India.
She was welcomed by the Minister of State (MoS), Railways, Darshana Jardosh, on Monday morning.
During her visit, the Bangladesh premier is slated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Among the primary issues on Hasina's agenda are enhancing defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives, and establishing stability in south Asia.
Shiekh Hasina's arrival marks her first visit to the nation after India and Bangladesh commemorated 50 years of bilateral ties in 2021.
In a press release dated 1 September, the ministry of external affairs stated:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on PM Hasina during her visit.
Ahead of her arrival, the Bangladesh leader spoke to ANI, and praised PM Modi's leadership, thanking India for helping evacuate Bangladeshi students from Poland amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Just like Bangladesh, extremist elements exist in India as well, indicated PM Hasina during the interview.
In March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh for a two-day tour – his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Addressing the National Day programme in Bangladesh, PM Modi had paid tribute to Indians who fought for Bangladesh’s freedom.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)