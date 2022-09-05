Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives in Delhi, Begins 4-Day India Visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday, 5 September, as she began her four-day official visit to India.

She was welcomed by the Minister of State (MoS), Railways, Darshana Jardosh, on Monday morning.

During her visit, the Bangladesh premier is slated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.