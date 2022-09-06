Ranbir, Alia’s ‘Brahmastra’ Predicted To Open at Rs 23 Crore, Says Experts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra is very high. Set to hit theatres on 9 September, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is being touted as one of the most anticipated films this year. This multi-starrer, larger-than-life, mega-budget film could be the answer to the dismal box office numbers Bollywood has been witnessing the past many months. The advance booking for Brahmastra looks promising, and it might be the highest-opening Hindi film since the onset of the pandemic.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
Trade analyst Amul Mohan tells The Quint,
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles and is being presented by SS Rajamouli in the South. As per a report by the industry tracking website Sacnilk, Brahmastra had seen advance booking of Rs 6.60 crore by Sunday, of which the 3D version alone accounts for Rs 5.5 crore. Bookings are expected to rise when more 2D shows open. The booking for dubbed versions open on Wednesday.
Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy theatre owner Manoj Desai says,
The film is reportedly mounted on a high budget of Rs 410 crores and is marketed as a pan-India release. With Nagarjuna playing a role in the movie, SS Rajamouli presenting the film and Jr NTR promoting it in Hyderabad recently with the cast, the buzz has grown substantially and could secure a good opening in the South.
Sources told Hindustan Times that if the advance booking graph continues to be on the rise, Brahmastra may cross Rs 40 crore worldwide on day one itself. Even though this number pales in comparison to what (Rs 223 crore) and KGF 2 ( Rs 134 crore) managed to secure a few months ago, Bhramastra hitting the predicted numbers will surely be a welcome change for the industry that is struggling every weekend.
Here’s hoping that Brahmastra's release instills hope in the industry.
