Ranbir, Alia’s ‘Brahmastra’ Predicted To Open at Rs 23 Crore, Says Experts

The film is reportedly mounted on a high budget of Rs 410 crores and is marketed as a pan-India release. With Nagarjuna playing a role in the movie, SS Rajamouli presenting the film and Jr NTR promoting it in Hyderabad recently with the cast, the buzz has grown substantially and could secure a good opening in the South.

Sources told Hindustan Times that if the advance booking graph continues to be on the rise, Brahmastra may cross Rs 40 crore worldwide on day one itself. Even though this number pales in comparison to what RRR (Rs 223 crore) and KGF 2 ( Rs 134 crore) managed to secure a few months ago, Bhramastra hitting the predicted numbers will surely be a welcome change for the industry that is struggling every weekend.

Here’s hoping that Brahmastra's release instills hope in the industry.