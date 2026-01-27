Snowfall at Last in North India: What’s Happening to Himalayan Winters?

In places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, and across much of the Garhwal region, landscapes where winter snow is not just expected but taken for granted, January almost passed with little to no snowfall. Locals and long-time observers say this is the first time in decades, possibly close to 40 years, that these high-altitude areas have remained largely bare during the heart of the snow season.

At first glance, this might seem like just another unusual year. Weather, after all, is fickle. But when snow days shrink so drastically in places that have depended on it year after year, generation after generation, it stops being a curiosity. It becomes a signal.

Snow arriving this late is typically thinner, short-lived, and far more vulnerable to rapid melting as temperatures begin to rise toward spring.