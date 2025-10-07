'Landslides in 35 Locations...': Rescuers Scramble to Deliver Aid in Darjeeling

Rescuers in Nepal and India on Monday, 6 October scrambled to deliver emergency aid after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and floods that have killed more than 70 people, officials said.

The downpours, which began on 3 October, have now eased, but rescue teams are still struggling to reach several cut-off areas with roads blocked and bridges washed away.

Monsoon rains, usually from June to September, bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.