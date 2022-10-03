Inhaling Particulate Matter Is Increasing the Prevalence of Anaemia Among Women

Meeting India’s clean air and energy goals could substantially reduce anaemia prevalence among women of reproductive age, according to a study that links exposure to fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) to a high anaemia prevalence among women. The study unpacks links of specific PM 2.5 pollutants to the common blood disorder.

The evidence comes against the backdrop of the latest review by the Lancet Commission on pollution and health, which underscores that “we are going backwards,” on actions to control pollution and prevent pollution-related disease. The review also emphasises the links between pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss.

In India, where the national government has consistently sought more indigenous evidence on pollution and health impacts to justify the delay in action, scientists led by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, used multiple datasets, including the National Family Health Survey and satellite data to link pollution and health.