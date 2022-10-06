Vizhinjam Port Stir: Development, Displacement and Social Crusade

After failing to halt the project, the NBA changed tack, ensured lucrative compensation to those displaced and the oustees’ narrative as victims changed. But the biggest contribution of Medha Petkar’s prolonged agitation was to make urban middle class Indians appreciate the human cost of development projects.

The tumultuous protests by Kerala’s fisherfolk against the Adani Group’s upcoming seaport at Vizhinjam, south of Thiruvananthapuram may be heading towards another protracted tussle between development proponents and those against coastal erosion and displacement.

On the verge of completion, the Vizhinjam Interational Seaport, touted as India’s first container transhipment terminal, has run into rough weather. Though the grievances of fishermen including issues of inadequate resettlement and compensation, aggravating coastal erosion are being examined by an expert committee, the day and night sit-in is only intensifying.

The Adani group has pointed to studies conducted by scientists highlighting that shoreline erosion is not due to construction but due to sand mining, groynes built by civic authorities and inclement weather conditions. But this logic has failed to break the ice.