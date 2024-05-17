Marine Heat Waves in Oceans Are Increasing: It Matters More Than You Think

The Indian Ocean is headed towards a near-permanent state of heat waves.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by The Quint)
The Indian Ocean is headed towards a near-permanent state of heat waves. This is what a recent study, titled Future Projections for the Tropical Indian Ocean, has suggested.
The study, underlining the concerns posed by marine heat waves, said:
It also mentioned that “the rapid warming in the Indian Ocean is not limited to the surface.”
What does all this mean? Can warmer air in the oceans affect our lives in any way? Is this something policymakers need to pay heed to?
The Quint spoke to experts – Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head, Climate Change & Sustainability at IPE Global, and Expert Reviewer of IPCC- AR(6), and Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, CEO, ProClime – to understand how marine heat waves can impact us.
First of all, what is a marine heat wave?
According to the Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation in the United States, “A marine heatwave is a period of unusually high ocean temperatures and is defined by its duration and intensity.”
And why exactly do they happen? Abinash Mohanty explains that heat or warm air always travels from a place of high potential to that of low potential.
The oceans have also been getting warmer lately because of increased global warming.
The first line of impact of marine heat waves is on the biodiversity in the oceans (like the coral reefs). And what follows is affecting those who depend on it.
Mohanty says that due to different thermal comfort levels and anthropocentric activities, marine species get trapped in the ocean when heat waves happen and can end up being suffocated – which means that coral reefs and mangroves, for instance, are affected due to increasing ocean temperatures.
But the impact isn't just limited to them. Kavin Kandasamy tells The Quint,
This doesn’t mean that marine heat waves impact only those who live in coastal areas. Kandasamy adds that the shoreline erosion and the adverse effects on the weather patterns are felt by inland communities too.
“Marine heat waves don’t just impact the sea, but over all cyclogenesis processes and weather phenomena too,” Mohanty also warns.
He says that marine heat waves can lead to increased cyclones, deep depressions aggravating faster, erratic rainfall, dust storms, hail storms, delayed monsoons, cloud bursts, and intensification of other weather anomalous patterns.
He adds, “Marine heat waves also aggravate the already existing heat stresses on the land. It’ll lead to extended summer months and extended heat stress conditions.”
He stresses that increasingly heat being trapped between the land and oceans has been making extreme weather events our ‘new normal’.
But is there anything at all that we can do to prevent marine heat waves? There is. The experts that The Quint spoke to suggest:
Increase marine species density that can sequester more carbon
Increase biodiversity footprints
Increase green cover and forest cover in cities
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)