It’s No Yeti, but Tibetan Brown Bear’s Presence in Nepal Is No Longer a Myth

“It was in September 2007 when I was in the Damodar Kunda area in Mustang that I first saw the animal with my own eyes,” Chetri says. “I used a scope and mounted a camera on it to record its movement.”

He instantly recognized the animal as a brown bear (Ursus arctos). “I also saw that it had a yellowish scarf-like ‘collar’ around its neck, similar to the Tibetan brown bear [Ursus arctos pruinosus],” he says.

Although brown bears are thought to roam high-altitude areas of Nepal, they’ve never been studied in detail in the country.