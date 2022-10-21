India Lost 5.4% of its GDP to Extreme Heat in 2021: Climate Transparency Report

As per the report, despite the worsening climate crises and prior to the energy crisis brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, G20 government support to produce fossil fuels touched $64 billion in 2021.

It also indicated that energy emissions likewise rebounded across G20 countries by 5.9 percent in 2021, climbing back above pre-pandemic levels.

Further, the report also contains information on how climate change is already impacting some G20 economies.