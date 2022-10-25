AQI Over 380, Delhi Witnesses 'Very Poor' Air Quality Amid Diwali Celebrations

Aided by the bursting of firecrackers, the level of air pollution in Delhi was in the red on Diwali night, according to data displayed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Readings of the Air Quality Index (AQI), which serves as a measure of the amount of pollution in the air, stood above 300 across various parts of Delhi through the intervening night of 24 and 25 October. This puts the air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category, which lists the corresponding health impacts as “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.”

For more context, an AQI of 300 and above is qualified as 'Hazardous' according to the World Air Quality Project's AQI meter.