UK Maintains Optimism That Sunak May Bring Climate Action Back From the Brink

Rishi Sunak is now the new prime minister of the United Kingdom and environmental scientists and activists have drawn a collective sigh of relief.

They maintain a hesitant optimism that the country's first non-white prime minister may bring the UK's climate policy back on track, despite his spotty record with respect to green initiatives.

With COP27, the UN Climate Change conference being held in Egypt from 6-18 November, just a few days away, what can we expect from Sunak about the UK's contribution to combating climate change? And how different is he from his predecessor, Liz Truss?