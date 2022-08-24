Explained: India’s NDCs Aim Low, But Its National Policies Are Ambitious

However, climate change is threatening lives, crops, and India’s economy today. New Delhi endured extreme heat for several weeks in early 2022, with temperatures regularly crossing 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius). The previous year, cyclones, flash floods, and extreme rainfall destroyed more than 12 million acres of crops , contributing to a global spike in food prices. At the same time, energy demand is rising in a country forecast to pass China as the world’s most populous in 2023.

So, when the dust settled around the net zero announcement, scrutiny turned to India’s short-term ambitions for the coming decade.