'Shameless Move To Control Independent Media': Congress on Adani's NDTV Takeover

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress on Wednesday, 24 August, alleged that PM Modi's 'special friend' Gautam Adani's 'hostile' takeover of NDTV "is a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media."

"The news of a malicious takeover of a well-known TV news network by a company heavily indebted to the prime minister's 'special friend' is a concentration of economic and political power. This is a shameless move to control and suppress the independent media in any form," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.