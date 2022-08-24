BJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed to Probe Incident

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Som Raj was found dead under suspecious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, officials said on Tuesday, 23 August.

A villager saw Raj's body near his house in Hiranagar and informed the police, who have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Raj had reportedly been missing for the last three days, as per news agency PTI.

(This story will be updated with more details.)