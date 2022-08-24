Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns Ahead of Nitish Kumar's Floor Test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Nitish Kumar)
Ahead of the scheduled floor test to be faced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post on Wednesday, 24 August.
"Bowing before majority, I resign as speaker," he said while addressing the Bihar Assembly, according to news agency PTI.
He had earlier stuck to a defiant note and declared that he would not step down in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling Mahagathbandhan.
Post Sinha's resignation, Narendra Narayan Yadav of JD(U) will officiate during the trust vote.
After snapping ties with the BJP, Kumar's JD(U) had entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties to form the government in the state two weeks ago.
The current effective strength of the Assembly is 243, and any party or alliance needs the support of 122 MLAs to prove a majority.
While the 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance had a combined strength of 163, its effective strength climbed to 164 after Sumit Kumar Singh, the lone independent MLA, extended his support to Nitish Kumar, according to NDTV.
The parties that are supporting the new government are RJD (79 MLAs), JD(U) (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (4), CPI (2), CPM (2), and AIMIM (1). The BJP, meanwhile, has 76 MLAs.
Explaining his refusal to step down Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had said in a written statement:
“I view the no-confidence motion as springing from a lack of trust, not in me, but the Chair itself. The notice of the motion received at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has done away with rules, regulations and parliamentary niceties."
“Bound by the Chair, I feel it is incumbent upon me to reject such a notice. Some baseless and personal allegations have been made in the notice against me. My style of functioning has been called undemocratic and dictatorial,” he said.
Calling them “baseless charges,” the speaker asserted that if he resigned, it would not only hurt his self-respect but also be tantamount to remaining a “mute spectator to the assault on the parliamentary system."
“Thus, I will oppose the no-confidence motion and not resign. I will say what I have to say inside the House without any fear or conflict,” said Sinha.
Sinha, a senior BJP leader, evidently enjoys the backing of his party which has vowed to take on "Paltu Kumar", a pejorative coined for Nitish Kumar and his many volte faces, and the new government which has been allegedly formed through the "back door", a charge that the party has ironically been facing since 2017.
"Neither the Speaker nor the Deputy Speaker can continue in the Chair once members express their lack of trust. The rejection of the notice makes no sense. Political power is all about numbers. The numbers are against him," said Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari.
"If a rabid dog bites me, I cannot bite it back. The best I can do is to get myself treated," he added, according to PTI.
RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav reacted to the development, saying, "The Speaker indeed is undemocratic and dictatorial. He seems to think he is above the Constitution."
"Sinha should not tie himself into knots but make a graceful exit," Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said.
Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur has filed a nomination for the Chairmanship of Bihar Legislative Council.
Meanwhile, raids were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation at the residences of RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad on Wednesday in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.
The central probing agency also raided the residence of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy in Patna, according to The Times of India.
Opposition MLAs gathered outside the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday and demanded the resignation of Speaker VK Sinha.
"Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our government. Our proposal for no-confidence motion against speaker should be considered & discussed," they said.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad of Bihar told news agency ANI," Manner in which they worked, they'll have to face punishment. Why was this day chosen (for raid on RJD leaders) is something that CBI will tell you. Bihar Assembly is a constitutional institution, a temple. Whatever will be done here will be done as per rules."
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV, ANI and The Times of India).