Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns Ahead of Nitish Kumar's Floor Test

Ahead of the scheduled floor test to be faced by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post on Wednesday, 24 August.

"Bowing before majority, I resign as speaker," he said while addressing the Bihar Assembly, according to news agency PTI.

He had earlier stuck to a defiant note and declared that he would not step down in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling Mahagathbandhan.

Post Sinha's resignation, Narendra Narayan Yadav of JD(U) will officiate during the trust vote.

After snapping ties with the BJP, Kumar's JD(U) had entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties to form the government in the state two weeks ago.