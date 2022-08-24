'Avatar' Returns to Indian Theatres; Film's Sequel to Release in December

James Cameron's Avatar will re-release in Indian theatres.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, Avatar will soon return to Indian cinema halls on 23 September, ahead of the release of its sequel. The film Avatar: The Way of Water, is slated for its theatrical release on 16 December.
Sharing a brand-new trailer of Avatar, the makers of the film wrote on Twitter, "On September 23 #Avatar returns to the big screen for a limited time only. Watch the new trailer now."
The makers also released the teaser of the film's sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water on social media. Taking to Twitter, they wrote "Wherever we go, this family is our fortress. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022.”
The teaser features the breathtaking visuals of the vivid blue ocean, below and above the surface of the alien world Pandora, as well as scenes that centre on Jake and Neytiri. In addition to that, it also gives us a glimpse of the newly-inroduced whale-like creatures and Toruk, the mystical flying creature that was initially seen in the first movie.
Avatar: The Way of Water will mark the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri, respectively. The film's story will follow the journey of the two main protagonists and the lenghths they go to, to keep their each other and their families safe.
