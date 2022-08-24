India: World's Top Cotton Producer Hit by Climate Change, Prices Rise Globally

China, the world's second largest cotton producer, has seen a collection of drought, flash floods and heatwave that has caused concern over the upcoming harvest.

The United States and Brazil are two of the largest exporters of cotton in the world. However, currently the US is battling against drought that is causing devastation to the crop yield and has been predicted to drop production levels to the lowest in nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, Brazil is also facing similar situation with drought and heatwaves ravaging crops. The cotton production in the country has already been cut by nearly 30% as reported by the USDA.