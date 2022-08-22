For Sri Aurobindo, Indian ‘Renaissance’ Was Bigger Than Just Imitating the West

And for this he posited that India had to once again ‘...get back entirely the native power of her spirit at its very deepest and turn all the needed strengths and aims of her present and future life into materials for that spirit to work upon and integrate and harmonise’.

But the question remained: how should India assimilate modern and foreign influences without losing itself in the process of learning from the West? Sri Aurobindo answered this question in ‘Indian Culture and External Influence’ by affirming that growth implies a movement of self-development from within, but equally the capacity to receive impact from the environment that becomes material for future growth: