'Might Go to Court': Farooq Abdullah on Inclusion of Non-Local Voters in J&K

An "all-party" meeting presided over by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was held on Monday, 22 August, to discuss the inclusion of "non-local voters" in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami, and leaders from the Shiv Sena.

However, Sajad Lone's People’s Conference and Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party did not attend, news agency PTI reported.

"We all parties are against this new law. We are also thinking about going to court over this," Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We'll invite the leaders of all national parties to Jammu and Kashmir in September and keep our issues before them," the NC leader added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held a meeting in the union territory to deliberate on a counter strategy against the NC-led meeting.