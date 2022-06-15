IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi, Predicts Thunderstorms for Next Six Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days in the national capital. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

On Tuesday, 14 June, a cloud cover had cocooned Delhi, causing the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory to drop below 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this month.

Consecutive western disturbances and lower-level easterlies predicted in the coming days are likely to keep the heat at bay.