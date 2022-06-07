Rising Heat and Humidity Puts Millions of Indians At Risk of Heat-Related Death

Did you know that the rise in heat and humidity are putting millions of Indians at risk of dying from heat stroke, overheating, seizures, and other heat-related complications?

Did you also know that many parts of South Asia, including India will be unlivably hot by the year 2090?

India recorded the hottest month of March in over 120 years, in 2022. Temperatures crossed the 45 °C mark in March and touched 49 °C in April 2022.

As the heat rises, many parts of India, especially the coastal states, run the risk of reaching wet bulb temperatures so high that the human body simply won't be able to keep up and will die of overheating.

What is wet bulb temperature? Which parts of India are at risk? And can we do anything about it?