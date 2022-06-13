25 Days of Severe Heat So Far This Summer in Delhi, Highest Since 2012

Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi witnessed "a heatwave to severe heat conditions," recording a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 19 April, making it the warmest day of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 25 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
The capital saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014 and 17 days in 2013.
Delhi did not witness any such day in 1953, 1954 and 1971, the data showed.
The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places.
The latest heatwave spell began on 2 June amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.