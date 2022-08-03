West Bengal Cabinet Rejig: 9 New Ministers, Including Babul Supriyo, Take Oath

Babul Supriyo.
(Photo: PTI)
Nine new ministers, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo, have been sworn-in amid the expansion of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday, 3 August.
Apart from Supriyo, the other MLAs who took the oath as ministers include Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman Birbaha Hansda, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury.
Hansda and Chowdhury were sworn-in as ministers having independent charge.
Supriyo had resigned from the BJP and switched to the TMC after being dropped from the Union Cabinet in 2021. Currently, he is the TMC MLA from the Ballygunge constituency.
Speaking about the reshuffle earlier, Banerjee had said, "We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers, Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail, so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle it alone."
