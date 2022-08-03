Har Ghar Tiranga: Mehbooba Mufti's New Twitter DP Shows PM Modi, Old J&K Flag

Mehbooba Mufti.
(Photo: PTI)
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, 3 August, put a new Twitter display picture showing her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience (sic)," Mufti wrote on Twitter.
The Twitter post by the former J&K chief minister comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The law had been abrogated on 5 August in 2019.
With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also derecognised.
The prime minister had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and asked Indians to hoist the tricolour at their homes between 13-15 August.
Meanwhile, the Congress and a host of its leaders on Wednesday changed their social media display pictures to an image of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag.
"Our Tiranga is the pride of our country, the Tiranga is in the heart of every Indian," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, sharing the new display picture.
