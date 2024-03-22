'Truth, Environment, Democracy': Behind Sonam Wangchuk’s Climate Fast in Ladakh

The main demands that the people in Ladakh have raised are:

Special status and statehood for Ladakh

Implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution

Protecting the ‘fragile’ ecosystem of Ladakh

Separate Parliamentary seats for Ladakh and Kargil

Separate Public Services Commission for Ladakh

The sixth schedule of the Constitution, under Article 244, gives the local tribal people administrative rights in Ladakh.

It is meant to provide for the “administration of certain tribal areas as autonomous entities.” It is already in place in the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

In conversation with The Wire, Wangchuk said,