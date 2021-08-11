Displacement Explained: How Many Climate Refugees Does India Have?

With the memory of the destruction caused by Cyclone Yass and Amphan etched in our minds, the plight of people from the Sunderbans finding voice in national and international reports and the deluge on the western coast during this monsoon, the effects of climate change are laid bare for us to see.

Environmental disturbances have been the catalyst for millions of displacement movements all over the world, and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) has been closely watching these shifts in habitat, and recording climate change-driven migration for over a decade.