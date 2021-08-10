Climate Change: What Future Does the UN IPCC Report Predict for India?

The Big Story Podcast on UN IPCC Climate Change Report and What It Means for India
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Heatwaves, flash floods, incessant rains, deadly forest fires. Extreme climate change events seem to be grabbing headlines daily across the world and a new UN report has made it clear that some of these climate changes are irreversible.
Referred to as 'code red for humanity', the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a landmark report on 9 August which draws on more than 14,000 scientific studies. The report also comes just three months before the important climate summit in Glasgow known as COP26.
The report has scientifically projected how the climate will be impacted if carbon and greenhouse emissions are not reduced but underlining it all is a message for the biggest polluters that they need to reassess their climate policy.
And one polluter, India, cannot afford to ignore the findings of the IPCC report.
What future does the IPCC report predict for the world and what does it mean for India? What action do we need to take?
To understand the report and the climate change warnings it highlights for India, we spoke to the Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor at Bharti Institute of Public Policy and the Indian School of Business Anjal Prakash.
