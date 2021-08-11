IPCC Climate Change Report: What Should Be India's Immediate Plan Of Action?

"For example, we saw how cities like Mumbai and Kolkata were flooded just a few days back. The immediate step for something like this would be to re-design our drainage systems to adapt to climate change projections. Similarly in places where other kinds of climate events have been predicted, infrastructure should be re-designed based on these projections", he says.

"The next step is to prepare for when the event takes place. For example, what do we do if a cyclone like Amphan hits a part of the country? The action plan that follows such an event is called a resilience plan. Most urban regions should have such a plan in place, which is essentially a list of immediate steps to be taken to bring the region back on its feet", he adds.

An important policy aspect for India to look at is also how it extends "climate services" to those most vulnerable to the impact of climate change. Climate services are essentially tools that disseminate knowledge of impending or upcoming climate events in a particular region, thereafter also educating the population on how to prepare for such an event.

"A farmer or a fisherman may know that a cyclone is coming or that drought as been predicted or that heavy rainfall has been forecasted. But they have very little knowledge on how to prepare for such a calamity which might destroy their entire livelihood. Services which address this problem are the need of the hour", says Ghosh.

The final challenge ahead of India is to safeguard those who face "compound climate extremes", a phenomenon that the IPCC report mentions.